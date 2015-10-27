* MTN in talks with NCC to reduce fine - source
* MTN was still in talks with NCC when deadline passed -
source
* Fine may hurt Nigeria's efforts to attract investors -
analysts
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Chijioke Ohuocha
JOHANNESBURG/LAGOS Oct 27 Africa's biggest
mobile phone operator, MTN Group, is in talks with
Nigerian regulators to try to reduce a $5.2 billion fine, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said on Monday
it had imposed the penalty on the South African-based firm for
failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards.
"MTN is talking to NCC with the view to revoking or reducing
this fine," one source said. "There was bit of misunderstanding
around this issue."
Another source said MTN had been in talks with NCC about the
exact number of people using unregistered SIM cards when the
deadline to disconnect them passed.
"MTN was under the presumption that it can carry on business
as usual because it was still in discussion with the
regulators," the source said.
If it stands, the penalty will wipe out more than two years
of MTN's annual profits. Nigeria is MTN's biggest market by
subscribers.
An NCC source said the Commission's decision was taken based
on advice from Nigeria's state security service which suspected
unregistered SIM cards were being used for criminal activity.
However, analysts said the size of the fine risked damaging
Nigeria's efforts to shake off an image as a risky frontier
market for international investors.
News of the fine has pummelled MTN's shares, which fell for
a second day on Tuesday, easing 4.2 percent to 159.98 rand. That
extended their losses to nearly 16 percent over the two days,
wiping about 50 billion rand ($3.66 billion) from MTN's market
value.
MTN spokesman Chris Maroleng would neither confirm nor deny
that the company was working on reducing the fine.
NCC initially asked MTN to disconnect between 10 and 18.6
million users but MTN told the regulator it had 5.2 million
unregistered users on its network, the NCC source said.
The heavy fine has raised worries about doing business in
Nigeria whose finances have been hit by falling crude oil
prices.
Investors have seen risks growing in the west African
country as new leader Muhammadu Buhari shows little sign of
following up on promises of economic reform.
"Nigeria stands to lose as much as MTN does if the fine
stands as it is," said BPI Capital Africa's analyst Kate
Turner-Smith. If MTN decided not to renew its licence or pull
out of Nigeria, it would be "detrimental for Nigeria's
communication infrastructure and image among foreign investors,"
she said.
Sasha Naryshkine, a fund manager at Vestact in Nigeria, said
the fine highlighted the risks of doing business in countries
that are not friendly to investors.
"If you want to attract capital to your shores, you had
better think carefully how you treat businesses that promote the
economy," he said.
($1 = 13.6698 rand)
(Additional reporting by TJ Strydom and by Camillus Eboh in
Abuja; Editing by James Macharia and Adrian Croft)