* NCC sets Nov. 16 deadline for MTN to pay
* MTN CEO, Nigeria presidency hold meeting
* Johannesburg bourse probes timing of MTN announcement
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
LAGOS/JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 Nigeria's telecoms
regulator on Friday gave MTN Group two weeks to pay a
$5.2 billion fine imposed on Africa's biggest mobile phone
company for failure to cut off millions of users with
unregistered SIM cards.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) imposed the
penalty on Monday on MTN's Nigeria unit, the group's biggest
market by subscribers, sending the phone operator's stock
tumbling by about 20 percent this week, though they bounced 2
percent by midday Friday.
The fine comes months after Muhammadu Buhari swept to the
helm of Africa's biggest oil producer after a campaign in which
he promised tougher regulation and a fight against corruption.
The telecoms regulator said MTN failed to disconnect
subscribers with unregistered or incomplete SIM cards, after
ordering all network operators to do so. NCC said only MTN had
failed to comply with the directive.
An NCC source has said the regulator's decision was based on
advice from Nigeria's state security service, which suspected
unregistered SIM cards were being used for criminal activity in
a country facing Islamic militant group Boko Haram's insurgency.
NCC spokesman Tony Ojobo said MTN had until Nov. 16 pay up,
but the two sides were in talks to resolve the matter.
"The outcome of the discussion may affect the date. That's
why they are having the discussion so that they can reach a
solution," Ojobo said.
MTN declined comment.
INTERNAL SECURITY
Nigeria's presidency and internal security agency were also
involved in the talks, a regulatory source said. MTN Chief
Executive Sifiso Dabengwa flew to Abuja to make what three
sources familiar with the matter said was an attempt have the
penalty reduced.
If it stands, the fine, almost a quarter of Nigeria's 2015
budget of $22 billion, would wipe out more than two years of
MTN's annual profits.
It was unclear what would happen to MTN, whose Nigerian
license is up for renewal in 2016, if the company fails to pay
the fine, but NCC's powers include revoking licenses.
Some analysts said the size of the fine risked damaging
Nigeria's efforts to shake off its image as a risky frontier
market for international investors.
"Why this over-reaching regulation? It simply adds to
perceptions about Nigeria as unfriendly place for foreign
capital," Vestact fund manager Sasha Naryshkine said in
Johannesburg.
But Frost & Sullivan analyst Joanita Roos said the move
helped, rather than damaged, Nigeria's image. "The harsh action
taken by regulators ... does in fact protect and contribute
positively to the reputation of the country."
MTN also faces a Johannesburg bourse investigation on the
timing of the announcement that it was facing the penalty. MTN's
confirmation came after news reports of the fine. South African
companies are required to immediately disclose any
price-sensitive information.
($1 = 13.7925 rand)
