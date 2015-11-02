* Shares hit by speculation MTN has agreed to pay fine
* MTN says still in talks with Nigerian authorities
* Yields on MTN eurobonds rise to record high
(Adds comment from MTN's largest shareholder, updates shares)
By TJ Strydom and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 South Africa's bourse
briefly suspended trading in telecoms firm MTN Group on
Monday after the stock fell as much as 8 percent as Africa's
largest mobile telecoms operator battles to reduce a $5.2
billion fine it faces in Nigeria.
The stock has fallen more than 25 percent in the past seven
sessions, wiping in excess of 60 billion rand ($4.4 billion) off
its market value, after the Nigerian Communications Commission
(NCC) imposed the fine last week for failure to cut off
unregistered users in MTN's biggest market.
MTN was the biggest decliner among South African blue chips.
Its shares closed 6.1 percent lower at 148.17 rand, bringing its
losses to 26 percent since the fine was imposed last Monday.
Traders said the stock tumbled due to speculation the
company had agreed to pay the fine, which is equivalent to
almost a quarter of Nigeria's 2015 budget of $22 billion and
would wipe out more than two years of MTN's annual profits.
MTN, however, said it was still in talks with Nigerian
authorities about the penalty.
The company's largest shareholder, the Public Investment
Corporation (PIC), said it was worried about the situation.
"As a responsible investor the PIC expects of investee
companies to adhere to all the legislation of the countries in
which they operate. We are equally concerned that MTN seems to
have failed to anticipate the fine and take preventative
actions," said PIC Chief Executive Daniel Matjila in an email.
MTN has been in talks with the Nigerian presidency, internal
security agency and the NCC to resolve the matter, according to
a regulatory source. MTN Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa flew to
Abuja to make what three sources familiar with the matter said
was an attempt have the penalty reduced.
NCC on Friday gave MTN two weeks to pay the fine.
NATIONAL SECURITY
Nigeria has been pushing the telecoms industry to have every
SIM card registered amid worries unregistered ones were being
used for criminal activity in a country facing Islamic militant
group Boko Haram's insurgency.
It was unclear what would happen to MTN, whose Nigerian
licence is up for renewal in 2016, if the company fails to pay
the fine, but NCC's powers include revoking licences.
Some analysts said the size of the fine risked damaging
Nigeria's efforts to shake off its image as a risky frontier
market for international investors. Others said the fine showed
Nigerian regulators were keen to enforce the law.
The fine, if imposed as it is, would leave MTN with little
money to spend on its network in Nigeria, where it the biggest
player, said Africa Analysis' Dobek Pater
"Nigeria is stuck between a rock and hard place. It's an
astronomical fine that would not only hit MTN profits but also
its ability to invest in network, which is vital to Nigeria's
telecoms infrastructure," Pater said.
Investors also hammered MTN debt, with yields on the
company's eurobonds soaring to an all-time high on Monday.
($1 = 13.7665 rand)
(Additional reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Tiisetso
Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)