By TJ Strydom and Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 South Africa's bourse briefly suspended trading in telecoms firm MTN Group on Monday after the stock fell as much as 8 percent as Africa's largest mobile telecoms operator battles to reduce a $5.2 billion fine it faces in Nigeria.

The stock has fallen more than 25 percent in the past seven sessions, wiping in excess of 60 billion rand ($4.4 billion) off its market value, after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) imposed the fine last week for failure to cut off unregistered users in MTN's biggest market.

MTN was the biggest decliner among South African blue chips. Its shares closed 6.1 percent lower at 148.17 rand, bringing its losses to 26 percent since the fine was imposed last Monday.

Traders said the stock tumbled due to speculation the company had agreed to pay the fine, which is equivalent to almost a quarter of Nigeria's 2015 budget of $22 billion and would wipe out more than two years of MTN's annual profits.

MTN, however, said it was still in talks with Nigerian authorities about the penalty.

The company's largest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), said it was worried about the situation.

"As a responsible investor the PIC expects of investee companies to adhere to all the legislation of the countries in which they operate. We are equally concerned that MTN seems to have failed to anticipate the fine and take preventative actions," said PIC Chief Executive Daniel Matjila in an email.

MTN has been in talks with the Nigerian presidency, internal security agency and the NCC to resolve the matter, according to a regulatory source. MTN Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa flew to Abuja to make what three sources familiar with the matter said was an attempt have the penalty reduced.

NCC on Friday gave MTN two weeks to pay the fine.

NATIONAL SECURITY

Nigeria has been pushing the telecoms industry to have every SIM card registered amid worries unregistered ones were being used for criminal activity in a country facing Islamic militant group Boko Haram's insurgency.

It was unclear what would happen to MTN, whose Nigerian licence is up for renewal in 2016, if the company fails to pay the fine, but NCC's powers include revoking licences.

Some analysts said the size of the fine risked damaging Nigeria's efforts to shake off its image as a risky frontier market for international investors. Others said the fine showed Nigerian regulators were keen to enforce the law.

The fine, if imposed as it is, would leave MTN with little money to spend on its network in Nigeria, where it the biggest player, said Africa Analysis' Dobek Pater

"Nigeria is stuck between a rock and hard place. It's an astronomical fine that would not only hit MTN profits but also its ability to invest in network, which is vital to Nigeria's telecoms infrastructure," Pater said.

Investors also hammered MTN debt, with yields on the company's eurobonds soaring to an all-time high on Monday.

($1 = 13.7665 rand)