JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 The largest shareholder in
South Africa's MTN Group, the Public Investment
Corporation (PIC), said on Monday it wants even more people to
take responsibility for the $5.2 billion fine imposed on the
company by Nigerian authorities.
Sifiso Dabengwa announced his resignation as MTN CEO on
Monday, citing the fine imposed for failing to cut off users
with unregistered SIM cards.
"A lot more people need to take collective responsibility
for the fine that was imposed on MTN Nigeria for alleged failure
to comply with regulatory requirements in that country," the
Chief Executive of the PIC, Daniel Matjila said in a statement.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)