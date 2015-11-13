ABUJA Nov 13 Nigeria does not want MTN to quit
the country because of a $5.2 billion fine imposed last month,
its new communications minister said, suggesting the African
mobile phone giant may have found a sympathetic ear in its bid
to reduce the penalty.
The deadline for paying falls on Monday with little clarity
as to whether the South Africa-listed company can, or will, pay
the fine imposed by the Nigerian Communications Commission for
failing to cut off 5.2 million unregistered SIM cards.
"A judgment has been given, as it were, and the period for
enforcement has not yet passed," Adebayo Shittu, who was sworn
in as communications minister this week, told Reuters in an
interview.
The fine - if fully enforced - amounts to more than the past
two years of profit for MTN in its biggest market, but Shittu
said it should not jeopardise the company's future in Africa's
most populous nation and largest economy.
"Nobody wants MTN to die. Nobody wants MTN to shut down," he
said.
The fine is based on $1,000 per outstanding unregistered SIM
card, as stipulated by Nigerian telecommunications laws,
although most analysts expect some sort of a reduction.
Nigeria accounts for 37 percent of revenues for MTN, which
operates in more than 20 countries in Africa and the Middle
East. Since the announcement of the fine, its shares have lost
nearly 25 percent of their value.
The company has sent top executives to Abuja to try to
negotiate a way out, and Shittu stressed the ball remained in
MTN's court. When asked to comment on the progress of the talks,
he said there was "nothing before me".
"If any new thing would happen, there must be initiative
from concerned quarters," he said. "It is up to MTN."
The fine has the potential to escalate into a trade or
diplomatic spat with South Africa, the continent's other
pre-eminent economic heavyweight, although Pretoria has so far
played down the risk of wider fallout.
When asked about the consequences of non-payment, Shittu
said the law would be followed. He did not give details but
insisted: "We don't want them to leave."
Nigeria has been pushing telecom operators to verify the
identity of subscribers due to concerns that unregistered SIM
cards are being used for criminal activity or even by Boko Haram
militants waging an Islamist insurgency in the northeast.
Speaking to Reuters about his plans for the sector, Shittu
said he thought telecoms were key to helping President Muhammadu
Buhari's goal of diversifying the economy away from oil.
Africa's biggest crude producer has been hammered by the
drop in global crude prices and growth in gross domestic product
more than halved in the second quarter compared with the same
period in 2014.
Shittu said telecoms provided a quicker avenue for new
growth than agriculture, another sector the government wants to
expand.
(Editing by Ed Cropley and David Clarke)