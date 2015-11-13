BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Nov 13 South Africa MTN Group's Executive Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko was in Nigeria, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as a deadline to pay a $5.2 billion fine for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM cards approached.
MTN has said it was continuing talks with the authorities in Nigeria over the fine. Nhleko was named executive chairman of MTN for a period of up to six months after Sifiso Dabengwa stepped down as CEO with immediate effect on Monday.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.