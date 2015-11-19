(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA Nov 19 The governors of Nigeria's 36
states said on Thursday they support the telecom regulator in
imposing a $5.2-billion fine on South African telecom group MTN
for failing to disconnect unregistered lines.
The penalty, imposed on Africa's biggest mobile phone group
in its largest market by sales, amounts to more than the past
two years of MTN profits and is based on $1,000 for each
unregistered SIM card.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had given the
company until midnight (2300 GMT) on Monday to pay the fine
which has hammered MTN's stock price and led to the
resignation of its chief executive.
After a plea for leniency by MTN earlier this week, the
Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), whose members met in Abuja, said
it had been briefed by an NCC executive and "supported the
commission that the fine must be paid in full".
"The forum also commended the NCC for its strict compliance
and enforcement of the law with regards to the fine issued to
MTN and advised the federal government to ensure prompt and full
payment," said a statement signed by NGF chairman Abdulaziz Yari
Abubakar.
Nigeria has pushed telecom operators to verify the identity
of their subscribers due to fears that unregistered SIM cards
were being used by criminal gangs in a country fighting an
insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
Adebayo Shittu, the newly appointed Nigerian communications
minister, told Reuters last week that Africa's biggest economy
did not want MTN "to die" from the fine.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Janet Lawrence)