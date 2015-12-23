ABUJA Dec 23 South Africa's mobile phone operator MTN will have to pay a $3.9 billion fine imposed by Nigeria for failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards by Dec. 31, a source in the Nigerian telecommunications regulator said on Wednesday.

"Appropiate action will be taken" should MTN fail to meet the deadline, the source said, asking not to be named. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by William Hardy)