* Nigeria will wait for court to decide on MTN fine
* Shares in MTN little changed
* Analysts say fine risks damaging Nigeria's reputation
By Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Dec 23 Nigerian authorities will wait for
the outcome of a court challenge filed by South African telecoms
firm MTN before deciding on whether to enforce a $3.9 billion
fine, a spokesman for the telecommunications ministry said.
The ministry spokesman contradicted a source in the Nigerian
Communications Commission (NCC), who earlier said "appropriate
action" would be taken against MTN if it failed to pay the fine
by a Dec. 31 deadline for failing to disconnect users with
unregistered SIM cards.
Nigeria has been trying to halt the widespread use of
unregistered SIM cards amid worries these are being used for
criminal activity, including by the militant Islamist group Boko
Haram.
The NCC slapped a $5.2 billion fine on MTN in October but
after weeks of negotiations reduced it by 25 percent this month,
setting a deadline for Dec. 31.
However, the operator was still not prepared to pay the
reduced fine and said last week it would challenge the penalty
in a Lagos court.
"The federal government, NCC (regulator) or any government
agent will not do anything at the expiration of the Dec 31
deadline," said Victor Oluwadamilare, the ministry's media
assistant.
"Now that they (MTN) have gone to court we will await the
outcome of the case," he added. "This is a government that
believes in the rule of law."
The ministry appears to have taken a softer stance than the
regulator on the dispute. The minister Adebayo Shittu told
Reuters last month the West African nation did not want MTN to
"to die" from the fine.
Shares in MTN, down about 25 percent since the fine was
announced in October, were little changed at 141 rand by 1028
GMT.
MTN spokesman Chris Maroleng declined to comment.
The move against MTN came months after Muhammadu Buhari
became president of Africa's biggest economy, promising tougher
regulation and a fight against corruption.
Other telecoms firms operating in Nigeria disconnected
unregistered users within the deadlines set by the authorities.
Some analysts have said the size of the fine imposed by MTN
risked damaging Nigeria's efforts to shake off its image as a
risky frontier market, but others said it showed Abuja was keen
to enforce the law.
(Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesburg;
Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by William Hardy/Raissa
Kasolowsky)