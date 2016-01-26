(Adds more quotes, background)
By Julia Payne
ABUJA Jan 26 South African cellphone operator
MTN should drop its legal action over a $3.9 billion
fine imposed in Nigeria to help facilitate talks on a possible
settlement, the Nigerian telecommunications minister said on
Tuesday.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) slapped a $5.2
billion fine on MTN in October for failing to disconnect users
with unregistered SIM cards but after weeks of negotiations
reduced it by 25 percent.
MTN, which makes about 37 percent of its revenue from
Nigeria, then filed a suit in the West African country
questioning NCC's legal grounds for imposing the penalty.
"I'm not aware of any out-of-the-court settlement," telecoms
minister Adebayo Shittu told reporters.
Shittu said President Muhammadu Buhari will have the final
decision on the matter, adding that MTN might be advised to
withdraw the court case filed against the fine.
"If they withdraw it creates a better environment, an
environment where there is no stress or pressure on either
side," he said.
A judge in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, last week
gave the company until March 18 to try to reach a settlement
with the Nigerian authorities over the fine. The prospect of a
lower fine boosted MTN shares.
The fine equates to more than twice MTN's annual average
capital spending over the past five years.
Nigeria has been trying to halt the widespread use of
unregistered SIM cards amid worries these are being used for
criminal activity, including by the militant Islamist group Boko
Haram.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and Keith Weir)