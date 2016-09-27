(Adds details, quotes)
ABUJA, Sept 27 Lawmakers in the upper house of
Nigeria's parliament agreed on Tuesday to investigate an
allegation that South Africa's MTN, Africa's biggest
telecoms company, illegally transferred $13.92 billion out of
the West African country.
MTN declined to comment on the decision of the Senate in
Nigeria which, with 62 million subscribers, is its biggest
market. MTN shares were down by 4.20 percent, at 2.46 pm (13:46
GMT), on Tuesday.
The allegation was made in a motion submitted to the upper
house by Senator Dino Melaye which said $13.92 billion had been
repatriated "illegally" out of Nigeria by MTN through its
bankers between 2006 and 2016.
The investigation threatens to raise tensions between
Nigeria and the South African firm just three months after MTN
agreed to pay a reduced fine of 330 billion naira ($1.05
billion) in a settlement with the Abuja government over
unregistered SIM cards.
The move comes as Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, is in
recession for the first time in more than 20 years.
The upper house agreed that its committee on banking,
insurance and other financial institutions would "carry out a
holistic investigation into the matter and report back to the
Senate".
MTN is the largest mobile phone operator in Nigeria, which
accounts for around one third of the company's revenues.
The company had threatened to pull out of Nigeria during the
dispute over unregistered SIM cards.
(Additional reporting by TJ Strydom, in Johannesburg; Writing
by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Gareth Jones)