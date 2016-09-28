JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South African telecoms
giant MTN on Wednesday denied an allegation that it had
illegally repatriated $13.92 billion from Nigeria, saying the
claim was without merit.
Lawmakers in the upper house of Nigeria's parliament agreed
on Tuesday to investigate the allegation that MTN, Africa's
biggest telecoms company, illegally transferred the money out of
the West African country.
"The allegations made against MTN are completely unfounded
and without any merit," MTN Nigeria chief executive Ferdi
Moolman said in brief statement.
The allegation threatens to raise tensions between Nigeria
and MTN just three months after the South African firm agreed to
pay a reduced fine of 330 billion naira in a settlement with
Abuja over unregistered SIM cards.
MTN is the largest mobile phone operator in Nigeria, which
accounts for around one third of the company's revenues. The
company had threatened to pull out of Nigeria during the dispute
over unregistered SIM cards.
MTN shares fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)