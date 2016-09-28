* More Nigerian headaches for South Africa's MTN
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Sept 28 South Africa's MTN on
Wednesday denied allegations it illegally repatriated $13.92
billion from Nigeria, the latest setback for the telecoms firm
in its biggest but increasingly problematic market.
The upper house of Nigeria's parliament agreed on Tuesday to
investigate whether Africa's biggest telecoms company illegally
transferred the money out of the West African country between
2006 and 2016.
"The allegations made against MTN are completely unfounded
and without any merit," MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Ferdi
Moolman said in a statement. MTN shares fell more than 3 percent
on Tuesday and slipped another 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
The allegations first appeared in a motion proposed by
Senator Dino Melaye to launch an investigation and come as
Nigeria struggles with its first recession in a generation and
chronic foreign currency shortages due to a slump in oil prices.
The Senate motion said Stanbic IBTC, Standard
Chartered Bank, Citigroup and Diamond Bank
were involved in the alleged illegal transfers,
while Trade and Investment Minister Okechukwu Enelamah was among
people used by MTN to help repatriate the funds.
Citi and Diamond Bank declined to comment, a spokesman for
Stanbic was unavailable and Standard Chartered said it would
cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies. A spokesman for
Enelamah did not respond to requests for comment.
The Senate move is likely to raise tensions between Nigeria
and MTN just three months after the Johannesburg-based firm
agreed to pay a greatly reduced fine of 330 billion naira to end
a long-running dispute over unregistered SIM cards.
MTN is the largest mobile phone firm in Nigeria, which is
the continent's biggest economy and accounts for a third of
MTN's revenue. The company had threatened to pull out during the
SIM card row, before the fine was reduced by nearly 70 percent.
POWER STRUGGLE
Clement Nwankwo, director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy
Centre, a think-tank in the capital Abuja, said the Senate move
might stem from a power struggle between parliament and
President Muhammadu Buhari's office over how MTN's fine was cut.
"(Presidency officials) negotiated to reduce the fine and
the committees of the National Assembly were upset," Nwankwo
said.
In June, following the SIM card fine settlement, parliament
said it would investigate the legality of the deal. On Friday,
MTN denied paying a bribe to secure the reduction.
The crux of the allegation in the motion is that MTN's
bankers did not inform the central bank in time when the company
brought in hard currency five to seven years ago. This meant MTN
did not have certificates showing it had brought the money in so
it could repatriate funds earned at its Nigerian business.
The motion alleged that the banks then issued certificates
of capital importation worth a total $13.92 billion subsequently
- but without central bank approval - so the South African firm
could repatriate the hard currency.
The bankers were in "strict violation" of Nigeria's foreign
exchange laws, the motion said, calling for an investigation as
such practices were not healthy for a country struggling to come
out of an economic downturn.
The naira has lost more than a third of its
official value since a peg was removed in June and this week hit
a record low against the dollar on the black market.
(Additional reporting and writing by Alexis Akwagyiram,
additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Ed Cropley
and David Clarke)