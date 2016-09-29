(Adds details, quotes)
LAGOS, Sept 29 Nigeria's minister for industry,
trade and investment dismissed accusations on Thursday that he
was involved in an alleged illegal transfer of $13.92 billion by
South African telecoms giant MTN.
A parliamentary motion named Okechukwu Enelamah earlier this
week, saying MTN had used him and others to move the money out
of Nigeria between 2006 and 2016.
MTN denied the allegations on Wednesday and Enelamah's
office issued a statement a day later saying the accusations
were "without merit and baseless".
"At no time was Dr. Enelamah in a position to transfer funds
out of Nigeria on behalf of MTN Nigeria, and at no time did Dr.
Enelamah transfer any funds out of Nigeria on behalf of MTN
Nigeria," the statement added.
The Senate, parliament's upper house, has agreed to
investigate the allegations made by one of its members against
MTN, which has suffered a series of setbacks in its biggest
market.
The Senate's move comes just three months after the South
African firm agreed to pay a fine of 330 billion naira ($1.02
billion) to end a dispute over unregistered SIM cards.
($1 = 323.2500 naira)
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Angus MacSwan and
Andrew Heavens)