CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
LAGOS Oct 13 Nigerian lawmakers invited South Africa's MTN, Nigeria's trade minister and four lenders to appear at an "investigate hearing" on Oct. 20 over the alleged illegal transfer of $14 billion out of the country.
The four lenders invited to appear before a senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions were Stanbic IBTC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank and Diamond Bank, the senate committee chairman said in a statement on Thursday.
MTN and Nigeria's Trade Minister Okechukwu Elenemah have denied any wrongdoing.
Citi and Diamond Bank declined to comment on Thursday. A spokesman for Stanbic was unavailable and Standard Chartered said it would cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
KIEV, May 13 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday performing a jazz-style ballad written by his sister, taking the top spot for the first time in the country's history and celebrating with a call to "put emotion back into music".