ABUJA Feb 20 Nigeria urged South Africa's MTN to list its shares on the local stock market, its telecommunications minister said on Monday.

Africa's biggest mobile phone operator has said it aims to list its Nigerian unit on the local bourse but has given no date.

"I want to appeal to you that you do the utmost and do the needful to ensure that you get onto the Nigerian stock exchange," Telecommunications Minister Adebayo Shittu told MTN executives at a company event. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Susan Thomas)