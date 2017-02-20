UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
ABUJA Feb 20 Nigeria urged South Africa's MTN to list its shares on the local stock market, its telecommunications minister said on Monday.
Africa's biggest mobile phone operator has said it aims to list its Nigerian unit on the local bourse but has given no date.
"I want to appeal to you that you do the utmost and do the needful to ensure that you get onto the Nigerian stock exchange," Telecommunications Minister Adebayo Shittu told MTN executives at a company event. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.