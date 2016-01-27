Morocco opens first Islamic bank branch months after approval
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.
LAGOS Jan 27 South Africa's MTN is seeking an "amicable" out-of-court settlement with Nigeria's NCC telecommunications regulator which has fined the cell operator $3.9 billion, a top NCC official said on Wednesday.
MTN has filed a suit against the fine which was imposed on the company for failing to deactivate unregistered phone SIM cards.
"Our lawyers communicated to us that indeed MTN is resorting to a settlement out of court," Umar Garba Danbatta, NCC's executive vice chairman told reporters. "They (MTN) are trying to get this settled amicably." (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)
* FFO I per share increased by more than 16% to eur 0.25 (2016: eur 0.22 per share)