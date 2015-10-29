JOHANNESBURG Oct 29 Moody's rating agency
changed the outlook on MTN Group's credit ratings to
negative on Thursday, citing the potential impact of a fine by
the Nigerian telecoms regulator on the South African mobile
operator's finances.
Shares in MTN have dropped 19 percent so far this week,
hitting a year-low of 150.42 on Thursday after the Nigerian
Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday imposed the penalty
for failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards.
"The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the
potential for deterioration in the group's credit metrics and
liquidity profile if MTN has to pay the full equivalent $5.2
billion fine in Nigeria," Moody's Investors Service said in a
note.
MTN, Africa's biggest mobile phone company, maintains
Moody's Baa2 rating, or two notches above junk status.
Though Moody's said MTN has sufficient headroom to absorb
additional debt to pay the fine, it would reduce the company's
financial flexibility to absorb other potential risks.
Nigeria is MTN's largest market and accounts for around a
third of the firm's revenue. Sources have told Reuters that the
company is in talks to try to reduce the fine.
Moody's said that the negotiations between MTN's Nigerian
unit and the regulator are unlikely to be resolved quickly.
"A long negotiation process would put a strain on the
relationship and interactions with the Nigerian telecoms
regulator and disrupt business continuity which would have
negative long term consequences on MTN's Nigerian operations,"
the rating agency said.
MTN shares were down 1.37 percent at 153.71 by 1258 GMT.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)