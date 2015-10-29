(Writes through, adds meeting with Nigerian officials, Fitch
outlook revision)
JOHANNESBURG/LAGOS Oct 29 Africa's biggest
mobile phone company MTN Group had its credit rating
outlook lowered to "negative" by Moody's and Fitch on Thursday,
with the ratings agencies citing the potential impact of a $5,2
billion fine imposed by Nigeria's telecoms watchdog.
The South African company's share price has tumbled by 19
percent this week, touching a 2015 low of 150.42 rand on
Thursday after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)
imposed the penalty on Monday for failing to disconnect users
with unregistered SIM cards.
Executives from the telecom group were meeting Nigerian
government officials and the regulator in Abuja on Thursday to
discuss the fine, two regulatory sources said.
"The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the
potential for deterioration in the group's credit metrics and
liquidity profile if MTN has to pay the full equivalent $5.2
billion fine in Nigeria," Moody's said in a note.
Fitch Ratings also said it had revised the outlook on MTN's
long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to negative
from stable, flagging the risk of a significant cash outflow
because of the Nigerian fine.
MTN maintains Moody's Baa2 rating, two notches above junk
status, and Fitch's BBB rating.
Before Monday's sanction, MTN held three meetings with the
regulator, during which authorities flagged Nigeria's battle
with Boko Haram insurgents and the need to register all
subscribers or deactivate them, the sources said.
An MTN spokesman was not immediately available to comment on
after Moody's lowered its rating outlook.
Moody's said that MTN has sufficient headroom to absorb
additional debt to pay the fine but it would reduce the
company's financial flexibility to absorb other potential risks.
Nigeria is MTN's largest market and accounts for about a
third of the group's revenue.
Sources have told Reuters that the company is in talks to
try to reduce the fine.
Moody's said that negotiations between MTN's Nigerian unit
and the regulator are unlikely to be resolved quickly,
potentially damaging its business in the West African nation.
"A long negotiation process would put a strain on the
relationship and interactions with the Nigerian telecoms
regulator and disrupt business continuity, which would have
negative long-term consequences on MTN's Nigerian operations,"
the rating agency said.
MTN shares were down 0.3 percent at 155.39 rand by 1505 GMT.
