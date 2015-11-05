* MTN fine won't affect govt relations - Minister
CAPE TOWN, Nov 5 South Africa's government is
concerned about a $5.2 billion fine imposed by Nigerian
authorities on MTN Group but this would not affect
relations between the continent's two biggest economies, a
cabinet minister said on Thursday.
Africa's biggest mobile phone company was last week fined by
the Nigerian telecoms regulator for failing to cut off users
with unregistered SIM cards from it network.
Nigeria - MTN's biggest market - has been pushing all
telecom operators to verify the identity of their subscribers,
on concerns that unregistered SIM cards were being used for
criminal activity in a country facing an insurgency by Islamic
militant group Boko Haram.
The Johannesburg-based company was in talks with Nigerian
regulators in an attempt to reduce the fine, three sources
familiar with the talks said.
"This issue is between MTN and the Nigerian authority.
Obviously as government we are concerned about this matter and
we do hope the talks between MTN and the Nigerian authorities
bear fruit," Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe told
reporters during a post-cabinet briefing in parliament.
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and Nigeria's President
Muhammadu Buhari had not discussed the MTN matter, Radebe said.
After a rebasing of its gross domestic product, Nigeria last
year overtook South Africa as the continent's largest economy.
Relations were strained by outbursts of xenophobic violence
in South Africa and the death of 115 South Africans after the
collapse of a church guesthouse in Lagos.
Some South African companies have had mixed success in
Africa's most populous nation; retailer Woolworths
pulled out two years ago and food producer Tiger Brands
realised big losses from its Nigerian Dangote Flour Mills
unit. But MTN has grown its business there to more
than a third of its total revenue.
The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) said in October
all telecom firms except MTN had complied with the directive
which was first issued in August, when it warned of a fine of
200,000 naira ($1,005) per SIM card. MTN failed to disconnect
5.1 million subscribers in August and September, the NCC said.
"We are still in talks with authorities at all levels to try
and arrive at a speedy resolution," MTN spokesman Chris Maroleng
said.
The Nigerian regulator on Tuesday extended the mobile
operator's licence by five years to 2021, which MTN saw as an
indication that it wanted the company to continue operations in
the country despite the fine, he said.
