BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says purchased, through Jefferies, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
JOHANNESBURG Nov 2 The South African bourse has suspended trading in the shares of telecoms firm MTN on Monday, a senior official said.
"Yes, trading in MTN shares has been suspended and the information was broadcast across the trading platform," said Peter Redman of the exchange's surveillance department.
Africa's biggest mobile phone firm was fined $5.2 billion last week by Nigerian authorities for failure to cut off unregistered users. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 3 After years of discord with a prominent hedge-fund manager, a federal investigation and bad publicity, Herbalife Ltd Chief Executive Officer Michael Johnson is taking a victory lap.