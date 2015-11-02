UPDATE 4-Macron, Le Pen clash on euro, terrorism, in French pre-election TV showdown
* Macron 20 points ahead before Sunday's runoff with Le Pen (Writes through, adding snap poll after debate)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 2 South African mobile phone firm MTN Group said on Monday it was still in talks with Nigerian authorities about a $5.2 billion fine imposed the west African country for failure to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards.
"The company reiterates that engagements with the Nigerian authorities are continuing," MTN said in statement, confirming a Reuters report earlier.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)
* Macron 20 points ahead before Sunday's runoff with Le Pen (Writes through, adding snap poll after debate)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.