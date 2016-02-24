JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South African telecoms firm
MTN Group has withdrawn its legal action against
Nigeria's regulator over a $3.9 billion fine and paid $250
million towards a possible settlement, the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Africa's leading telecoms firm was fined by the Nigerian
Communications Commission in October for failing to disconnect
unregistered SIM users, prompting weeks of lobbying to reduce
the fine.
The original amount was based on fining the company $1,000
for every unregistered SIM card in use.
"MTN Nigeria has today made an agreed without prejudice good
faith payment of 50 Billion Naira ($251.3 million) to the
Federal Government of Nigeria on the basis that this will be
applied towards a settlement, where one is eventually, hopefully
arrived at, the company said.
MTN, which makes 37 percent of its sales in Nigeria, said it
would withdraw its court challenge in an effort to reach an
amicable settlement.
Shares in the company rose about 2 percent ay 1158 GMT to
130.37 rand.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Keith Weir)