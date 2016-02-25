ABUJA Feb 25 Nigeria's telecommunications
regulator NCC has not yet received any payment towards a
possible fine from South African telecoms firm MTN Group
, a spokesman for NCC said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, MTN said it had withdrawn its legal action
against Nigeria's regulator over a $3.9 billion fine and paid
$250 million towards a possible settlement.
Africa's leading telecoms firm was fined by the NCC in
October for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM users,
prompting weeks of lobbying to reduce the fine.
"As per this afternoon, we have neither received any
payments nor official communications from MTN," Tony Ojobo, a
spokesman for the regulator, said.
"The Nigerian Communications Commission had set up a
committee to sit down with it counterparts from the MTN to work
out modalities on resolutions of this matter," he said. "As per
this afternoon, we are not aware that this committee has met to
work out anything."
Victor Oluwadamilare, media assistant at the communications
ministry, declined to comment.
The original amount was based on fining the company $1,000
for every unregistered SIM card in use.
MTN, which makes 37 percent of its sales in Nigeria, said it
would withdraw its court challenge in an effort to reach an
amicable settlement.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Mark Potter)