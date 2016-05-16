LONDON May 16 Nigeria's naira slipped to its
weakest level in months against the dollar in the
non-deliverable forward market on Monday as expectations mounted
that the central bank would need to soon devalue the currency.
One month non-deliverable forwards (NDF) showed the naira
trading as high as 221.30 per dollar - its weakest in 16 weeks
and a change of 3.5 percent on the day.
Three-month NDFs saw the naira slip 4.25 percent to 235 - the
weakest level since early March.
"The pressure is definitely there. There are hints that the
top of the government is thinking seriously about letting the
dollar naira revise higher," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA
debt and FX strategy at Citi, adding devaluation appeared to be
"a matter of time."
"Essentially there is a balance of payments crisis here and
unless oil goes to $80 a barrel it will be difficult to avoid (a
change in currency regime)."
Talk of a devaluation has been rife since Vice President
Yemi Osinbajo said the central bank needed to change its foreign
currency policies to spur investment.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao,)