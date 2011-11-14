LAGOS Nov 14 The Nigerian naira eased marginally against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday after demand for the greenback outweighed supply at a central bank bi-weekly foreign exchange auction.

The naira closed at 158.90 to the dollar on the interbank market, weaker than 158.60 naira per dollar Friday's closed.

"The naira weakened mainly because of the gap between demand and supply at the bi-weekly auction and the initial delay in the release of the results of forex auction, which created uncertainty in the market," one dealer said.

At the bi-weekly auction, demand surged to $694 million but the central bank sold only $250 million at 154.50 to the dollar. The regulator sold $100 million at 152.82 naira to the dollar at its last auction on Wednesday.

Dealers said the outlook for the naira depended on the willingness of the central bank to sustain direct dollar sales to the market and ensure support for the local currency.

The bank accounts for more than 80 percent of dollar supply to the domestic foreign exchange market, giving it substantial influence over the exchange rate in sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest economy.

"The market is looking up to the central bank to sustain its direct dollar sales to the market to ensure stability in the market, otherwise the naira will depreciate further in days ahead," another dealer said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)