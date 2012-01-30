LAGOS Jan 30 The Nigerian naira
eased against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market and at the
central bank's bi-weekly forex auction on Monday on strong
dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
The naira closed at 161.35 to the dollar on the interbank
market, weakening from Friday's closing level of 160.90.
"Demand for the dollar has been rising fast relative to
supply, causing the naira to depreciate," one dealer said.
At the bi-weekly forex auction, the central bank sold $250
million at 157.05 naira to the dollar, compared with $250
million at 156.85 naira it sold at its previous auction last
week.
Traders said demand for the dollar stood at around $306
million at the official window.
"The naira could trade above 162 to the dollar in the coming
days if we don't see significant dollar sales by oil
multinationals," another trader said.
Dollar sales by state-owned energy company NNPC and some
multinational oil companies have amounted to more than $900
million in the last two weeks, helping the naira strengthen to a
three-week high last week.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)