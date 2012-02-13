LAGOS Feb 13 The Nigerian naira
eased slightly against the dollar on the interbank market on
Monday after dollar demand from importers put pressure on
foreign currency liquidity, dealers said.
The naira ended at 159.20 to the dollar, weakening from a
close of 158.85 on Friday when it hit a 2-1/2 month high, helped
by U.S. oil giant Chevron selling $54 million to banks
in exchange for naira.
The currency was unchanged after a central bank auction on
Monday.
The bank sold $250 million at 156.50 naira to the dollar at
the auction, the same rate and amount sold at its previous
auction last Wednesday.
Nigeria, Africa's second-biggest economy, lacks a
manufacturing base and imports 80 percent of its goods, thereby
draining available hard currency. In turn, it generates most of
its dollars from crude oil sales.
Dealers say they expect dollar sales this week from energy
firms including state-owned NNPC to help give the naira a boost.
"We expect the naira to strengthen this week because of
expected dollar sales by NNPC, Mobil and Shell
," one dealer said, adding that interbank rates could
start to converge with central bank rates if dollar liquidity is
sustained.
The naira lost 4.5 percent against the dollar in 2011 but
analysts say the Nigerian currency is likely to appreciate this
year given the country's foreign reserves of $34.72 billion and
because of oil companies' expanding supply of dollars.
"The market has witnessed significant dollar inflows from
energy firms since the beginning of the year which will help
stabilise the value of the currency in the medium term," he told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
Susan Fenton)