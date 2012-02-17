LAGOS Feb 17 Nigeria's naira hit its strongest level in three months on Friday as a parliamentary probe into government spending on import subsidies squeezed demand for foreign exchange.

The naira firmed to 157.70 to the dollar compared with 158.20 on Thursday and having gained more than 2 percent in the last three weeks.

"There has been a noticeable decline in dollar demand by some fuel importers in the wake of national assembly probe into the operations of the fuel subsidy," one dealer said.

Oil companies buy dollars at central bank auctions and from the interbank market to pay for fuel imports, but the central bank has said some of the demand is foreign exchange speculation rather than a genuine need to pay for imports.

Nigeria's parliament is investigating discrepancies in the amount of gasoline subsidy paid to importers against the actual amount brought into the country.

The government removed petrol import subsidies on Jan. 1, prompting over a week of mass protests against the ensuing sharp rise in fuel costs, brought to an end when the government partially reinstated subsidies.

Traders said the naira also sustained its rally at the interbank market because of increased dollar sales by local units of multinational oil companies and state-owned energy firm NNPC, which have collectively sold over $1 billion in the last two weeks.

"NNPC sold an additional $150 million to some banks on Friday, helping to provide further support for the local unit," another dealer said.

Owing to prolonged naira weakness and high dollar demand, the central bank moved its target trading band for the naira on Nov. 28 to +/-3 percent around 155 naira, from +/-3 percent around 150.

The central bank sold dollars at 156.40 naira at its last bi-weekly auction on Wednesday.

Traders said the naira should continue to strengthen at both the interbank and official window in the near term given the dollar liquidity in the system and expected inflows from offshore investors interested in Nigeria's debt instruments.

