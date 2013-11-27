LAGOS Nov 27 Nigeria's naira currency fell against the dollar on the interbank on Wednesday, weakened by fewer volume of dollar sale than initially anticipated from a major energy company.

The naira closed at 158.95 to the dollar compared with 158.75 a dollar the previous day.

Traders said unit of ExxonMobil sold $50 million to some lenders, short of around $100 million the energy company initially been expected to sell.

"Some banks have sold down their positions on the expectations of large dollar sales by Mobil, but when the market was later informed of a short fall in the amount sold, people started buying back dollars to cover their positions," one dealer said.

Traders said the naira had appreciated to around 158.48 to the dollar intraday on the expected dollar flow from Mobil, but weakened toward the close of the market.

The naira has stayed in a 158-159 range against the dollar since last month, mainly owing to support provided by international oil companies selling forex and the central bank's monetary tightening measures.

Traders said the naira is seen trading within the present range as more oil companies offload dollars in the market to meet their month-end domestic obligations.