LAGOS, April 13 The Nigerian naira strengthened to its highest level in a month against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Friday, supported by dollar sales by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell and speculation on sales by state-owned energy firm NNPC to local lenders.

The local currency closed the week at 157.40 to the dollar on the interbank, firmer than the 157.70 to the dollar it closed on Thursday.

Four oil multinational companies sold around $186 million to lenders early in the week, which boosted dollar liquidity in the market and provided support for the local currency.

"The market reacted to the invitation by NNPC to some banks to bid for its dollars today (Friday) and coupled with another dollar sale by Shell," on currency trader said.

Dealers said the naira was also supported by large dollar inflows from offshore investors who participated at a treasury bills auction on Wednesday.

"Since NNPC was unable to conclude its dollar sales this week, we expect the naira to strengthen further next week when the funds hit the market," another dealer said.

