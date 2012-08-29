(Corrects paragraph 2 to say .. 158.05 to the dollar .., not ..
158.25)
LAGOS Aug 29 Nigeria's naira firmed
against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday,
supported by dollar sales by an oil company and some banks
towards the close of trading.
The naira closed at 158.05 to the dollar on the interbank
market, stronger than the 158.15 it closed at the previous day.
Traders said a local unit of U.S. oil giant Chevron
sold about $12 million to some lenders, while some units of
foreign banks sold additional dollars in the market to enable
them to stay within the stipulated 1 percent open position
limit.
"The naira actually trended down intraday because of strong
dollar buying but strengthened toward the close of trading
because some foreign banks sold additional dollars in the
market, which provided support for the naira," one dealer said.
The central bank in July raised the cash reserve requirement
for lenders to 12 percent from 8 percent, and reduced net open
foreign exchange positions to 1 percent from 3 percent, to
restrict the money supply and support the local currency.
The naira has been pressured by global risk aversion but
has gained more than 1.25 percent year-to-date on the central
bank's measures and a resurgence of offshore investors buying
local debt, boosting dollar liquidity in the market.
Traders said the naira will continue to hover around the
present level for the rest of the week as trickles of dollars
from oil companies should subdue any buying pressure from
importers.
At its twice weekly foreign exchange auction, the central
bank sold $180 million naira at 155.80 to the dollar, compared
with the $250 million sold at the same rate on Monday.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock and Susan
Fenton)