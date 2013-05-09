LAGOS May 9 The Nigerian naira firmed
to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on the interbank
market on Thursday, supported by dollar flows from offshore
investors buying local treasury bills, traders said.
The local unit was trading at 157.55 naira to the greenback
at mid-day, a level it last touched on April 10, and firmer than
Wednesday's close of 157.80 naira.
"Dollar flow from offshore investors buying local debt at an
auction yesterday boosted supply in the market," one dealer
said.
Nigeria sold about 157.05 billion naira worth of treasury
bills at auction on Wednesday, with a higher level of foreign
investor participation, boosting interbank dollar liquidity in
Africa's top energy producer.
Dealers said the flows from offshore investors buying bonds
complemented dollar supply from two oil companies on Wednesday
to support the local unit, but fear of surging demand for the
greenback, may cut short the naira rally.
"We may not be able to sustain the rally ... (due) to the
strength of dollar demand in the market," another dealer said.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
