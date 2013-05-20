LAGOS May 20 Nigeria's naira firmed against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday after the central bank met demand for the greenback at its currency auction, traders said.

The unit firmed to close at 158.35 naira to the dollar on the interbank, after weakening to 158.50 naira intra-day, compared with Friday's close of 158.40 naira.

The central bank sold $245.45 million at its official window at 155.74 naira to the dollar, after initially offering $300 million, as against $207.66 million it sold at its last auction on Wednesday.

"The naira ... strengthened after the result of the central bank auction showed weak demand," one dealer said.

Dollar sales by oil companies and offshore funds buying local bonds have kept the naira stable at around 157 level to the dollar in the last two weeks but a resurgence in demand for the greenback dragged the currency down to a three weeks low on Friday.

Nigeria plans to sell 121.33 billion naira ($771 mln) worth of treasury bills, which could attract foreign investors and help support the naira.

Dealers expect the naira to trade between 158.50 and 158.90 this week as oil company dollar sales will likely remain weak, unless cash from portfolio investors taking positions in bonds materialise. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)