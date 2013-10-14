LAGOS Oct 14 The Nigerian naira traded
flat against the U.S. dollar on Monday as demand for the
greenback was muted by expectations that the local currency may
strengthen after a 2-day national holiday this week.
The naira closed at 160.20 to the U.S. currency, the same
level it closed on Friday.
"Most traders were not willing to take a position in the
market, given the public holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday," one
dealer said.
The local currency snapped a two day losing streak against
the U.S. dollar on Friday, lifted by banks selling down hard
currency, with dealers expecting further gains this
week.
"The naira should trade within 159.95-160 band to the dollar
after the holiday based on our projection of dollar inflows from
offshore investors participating at the bond auction," another
dealer said.
Nigeria plans to issue 55 billion naira ($343 million) in
bonds this week and traders expect foreign funds to participate,
which could boost dollar liquidity.
The naira interbank market will re-open for trades on
Thursday after the two-day Muslim holiday.
