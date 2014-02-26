LAGOS Feb 26 Nigeria's central bank intervened
with dollar sales to lift the naira on Wednesday but strong
demand for the U.S. dollar outweighed the move.
Dealers said uncertainty about monetary policy following the
suspension of central bank governor Lamido Sanusi last week and
reduction in foreign portfolio flows continued to weigh on the
currency, which has lost 3.2 percent since this year.
The local unit touched a low of 165.80 naira during midday
trade before the central bank intervened to bring it back to
Wednesday's close of 164.80 naira. It closed at 164.60 naira on
Tuesday, down 0.12 percent on the day.
"Central bank's intervention ... slowed depreciation of the
naira and provided support for the currency," one dealer said.
The regulator has been intervening at interbank trades to
prop up the naira over the past months, running down its
depleting reserves to manage volatility in the currency.
Dealers said importers, who were among the heavy forex users
in Nigeria, were timing their dollar purchases to rhyme with
central bank's forex auctions or direct interventions in order
to buy dollars at the official rate of 155.75 naira to the
greenback.