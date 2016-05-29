ABUJA May 29 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari said on Sunday the government had resolved to keep the
naira's exchange rate steady while supporting the central
bank's decision to move away from the dollar peg, which is seen
as overvaluing the naira.
Last week the central bank said it would shift to a more
flexible exhange rate policy to stop Africa's biggest economy
sliding into recession but has yet to say exactly what the new
policy is.
"We resolved to keep the Naira steady as, in the past,
devaluation had done dreadful harm to the Nigerian economy,"
Buhari said in the text of a speech published by his office on
Sunday.
"I supported the monetary authority's decision to ensure
alignment between monetary policy and fiscal policy. We shall
keep a close look on how the recent measures affect the naira
and the economy," he said.
"But we cannot get away from the fact that a strong currency
is predicated on a strong economy," he said, reiterating his
opposition to a devaluation.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)