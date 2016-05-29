(Adds details, background)
By Ulf Laessing
ABUJA May 29 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari said on Sunday the government had resolved to keep the
naira's exchange rate steady while supporting the central
bank's decision to move away from the dollar peg, which is seen
as overvaluing the naira.
Last week the central bank said it would shift to a more
flexible exchange rate policy to stop Africa's biggest economy
sliding into recession, but has yet to say exactly what the new
policy is.
"We resolved to keep the Naira steady as, in the past,
devaluation had done dreadful harm to the Nigerian economy,"
Buhari said in a speech marking his first anniversary in office.
Buhari got elected on a ticket to fix a country gripped by
corruption and mismanagement, but his government has been
grappling with the worst economic crisis for decades as low oil
prices have whacked public finances and the naira.
A shortage of dollars and currency curbs imposed by the
central bank has forced firms to shut down plants and lay off
tens of thousands of people as they are unable to get dollars to
import spare parts or goods to sell.
"I supported the monetary authority's decision to ensure
alignment between monetary policy and fiscal policy," Buhari
said. "We shall keep a close look on how the recent measures
affect the naira and the economy."
"But we cannot get away from the fact that a strong currency
is predicated on a strong economy," he said, reiterating his
opposition to a devaluation.
The naira fell to 350 to the dollar on the parallel market
this week after the central bank announced the policy change. It
has kept the official rate at around 197.
Buhari also defended a decision to remove fuel subsidies and
raise pump prices by up to 67 percent as "very painful" but
necessary to adjust government spending to austerity.
"It is even more painful for me that a major producer of
crude oil with four refineries that once exported refined
products is today having to import all of its domestic needs,"
he said.
"This is what corruption and mismanagement has done to us
and that is why we must fight these ills."
Buhari said the central Bank will offer more fiscal
incentives firm with a local production to expand promote mining
and farming and end reliance on oil.
But the 73-year old told the nation of 188 million: "The
measures we must take, may lead to hardships."
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)