By Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS Nov 10 Nigerian security agents raided
the offices of black market currency dealers on Thursday,
detaining some and ordering others to sell dollars at a lower
rate in a bid to break the fall of the currency, dealers said.
The central bank has been unable to stop the naira's slide
on the black market, where importers go to buy dollars due to
severe hard currency shortages in Africa's biggest economy.
The economy has been pushed into recession partly by a slump
in prices for oil, a key source of revenue that has the added
attraction of coming in the form of dollars.
The central bank has kept the official naira rate to the
dollar artificially high, effectively driving hard currency
dealing away from commercial lenders and towards the black
market, the real benchmark.
"The police and state security service officials are raiding
black marketers in Lagos and Abuja to compel an appreciation of
the naira," Mallam Adamu, a bureau de change operator, told
Reuters.
Another trader said security agents visiting bureau de
change operators told dealers not to sell dollars for more than
395 naira.
"We've stopped buying dollars from just anybody that walks
into our shop due to the harassment from security agents and a
directive from our association," said a dealer, asking not to be
named.
The currency is changing hands at 460 naira per dollar on
the black market, far weaker than the official rate of 305.5.
The naira had regained some ground this week after dropping
earlier from 470, but dealers said hard currency supplies remain
limited.
Aminu Gwadabe, head of the Bureau de Change association,
said his licensed dealers had agreed with the central bank and
security agencies to enforce a rate of 390 to 400 to the dollar.
"The issue of naira depreciation has been narrowed to the
activities of speculators and we have decided, with the
cooperation of both the central bank and the security agents, to
enforce a new rule on pricing," he said.
The Lagos police declined to comment. A source at the
central bank only said the bank was concerned about the spread
between the official and parallel market rate.
In June the central bank said it would float the naira but
in effect it has reinstated a peg at 305.5 naira per dollar via
its daily interventions on the official market. It closed at
that level on Thursday.
