LAGOS, July 30 The Nigerian naira
closed unchanged against the dollar on the interbank market on
Wednesday, after two days public holiday to mark a Muslim
festival, supported by dollar sales by two major energy
companies.
The local unit closed at 161.85 to the dollar, the same
level it closed at on Friday before the holiday.
A unit of Royal Dutch Shell sold an undisclosed amount of
dollars to some lenders, while Eni sold $5 million.
Month-end dollar sales by some energy companies have
continued to provide support for the local currency in the last
two weeks, keeping it within the band of 161.50-162 against the
dollar.
"We see the naira stable around the present band in the near
term, with more dollars expectated from some energy companies,"
one dealer said.
