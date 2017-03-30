LAGOS, March 30 Nigerian Breweries is
giving shareholders the option of taking new shares in lieu of a
cash dividend, so that it can use the money to cut interest
costs and fund working capital, it said on Thursday.
Nigerian companies are going through a tough time brought on
by low oil prices which tipped the economy into a recession,
depleted the country's foreign reserves, weakened the currency
and caused chronic dollar shortages, frustrating businesses.
Several firms including rival brewer Guinness Nigeria
, have reported record losses due to the weak
economy, and earlier this year Guinness set a rights issue to
raise 39.7 billion naira in fresh funds from its shareholders,
including parent firm Diageo.
Owned 51.6 percent by Heineken, Nigerian Breweries
said it had set a price of 130.59 naira for the new shares and
shareholders rejecting the offer would be paid cash.
Shareholders are due to approve the dividend of 2.58 naira a
share at their annual meeting on May 3.
The share price closed at 130 naira on Thursday, up 0.77
percent, underperforming the broader index which
rose 1.05 percent.
Nigeria's IPO market has dried up for close to a decade
following a crisis with regulators struggling to revive it. The
Securities and Exchange Commission this month proposed cutting
listing fees to attract issuers.
Last week top tier lender Zenith Bank shelved
plans to raise 100 billion naira via a combination of bonds and
share sales due to weak capital markets.
Nigeria's main stock index is down 5.9 percent so far this
year after losing 6.2 percent in 2016. In dollar terms, stocks
lost 40 percent last year as the naira fell by a third on the
official market against the dollar due to central bank reforms.
