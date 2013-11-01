BRIEF-Yoox, Valentino partner to create new omni-channel business model
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Fixes garbled word 'company' in first paragraph)
LAGOS Nov 1 Nestle Nigeria said on Friday it will pay a dividend of 1.50 naira ($0.01) to its shareholders on Dec. 9, amounting to 1.18 billion naira from its 9-month profit, the company said in a letter to Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The local unit of the world's biggest food group, Nestle SA , posted a pretax profit of 20.37 billion in its nine months to Sept. 30, 11.4 percent higher than the previous year's profit. Turnover was 95.41 billion naira.
Its shares rose 2.6 percent to 1,128.76 naira at 1151 GMT on the local bourse. ($1 = 158.8 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Faurecia's S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The ratings reflect the auto supplier's solid positions in the segments it covers, as well as the recent strengthening of key credit ratios and our projections of a further moderate improvement in 2017-2018. However, the ratings are constraine