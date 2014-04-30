UPDATE 3-Volvo profit jumps on cost cuts and strong truck demand
Raises 2017 construction equipment outlook for China
LAGOS, April 30 The Nigerian unit of Nestle on Wednesday posted a first-quarter pretax profit of 7.07 billion naira ($44.04 million), little changed from 7.05 billion a year earlier.
Revenue of 33.42 billion was up from 30.69 billion.
($1 = 160.55 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jason Neely)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported