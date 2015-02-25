LAGOS Feb 25 Nestle Nigeria said on Wednesday its 2014 full year pretax profit fell 6.1 percent to 24.44 billion naira ($121.59 million) compared with 26.04 billion naira a year earlier.

Revenue however rose to 143.32 billion naira, from 133.06 billion naira in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Nigerian unit of the world's biggest food group, Nestle SA, said it had proposed a final dividend of 17.5 naira for each share, down from 19.02 naira dividend it paid a year ago.

