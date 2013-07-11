* Government to sell telecom firm Nitel as going concern

* Liquidator to pay debtors from sale proceeds

By Chijioke Ohuocha and Felix Onuah

LAGOS, July 11 Nigeria plans to re-start the sale of its distressed state-owned former telecom monopoly Nitel via a "guided liquidation" process, beginning with the appointment of a liquidator, the government's privatisation council said.

Nigeria has been trying to sell Nitel for almost a decade, struggling because of the shambolic state of its fixed-line infrastructure and high levels of debt, despite the country having one of the world's fastest-growing telecoms markets.

The National Council on Privatisation, the government's highest structure for deciding on sales of state assets, made the announcement on Thursday after a meeting in the capital Abuja.

Asked for details, Joe Aniechebe, spokesman for the government's privatisation body, the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE), said that the council had appointed Olutola Senbore as liquidator and gave him six months to set up the process.

"The reason we choose to go through the liquidation option is because the expected proceeds from the (Nitel) sale is likely going to be less than its (debts') value," said Aniechebe.

The privatised company will effectively be debt free, with creditors taking a loss on the remainder owed to them.

Aniechebe said Nitel owes creditors - mostly suppliers - around 400 billion naira ($2.5 billion)and the liquidation process is aimed at protecting the government from future claims and liabilities.

A court will now formalise the liquidator's appointment, he said.

"The court will empower the liquidator to pro-rate the proceeds of the sale and pay-off creditors." Aniechebe said, adding that the government will not make up for the difference in value to settle any outstanding liability.

In 2010, a consortium including Dubai's Minerva and China's second-biggest carrier, China Unicom (0762.HK), bid $2.5 billion for the state telecom carrier, more than five times its value, but could not raise the cash to pay for Nitel.

The government then asked Omen consortium, the reserved bidder, who offered to pay $959 million after the preferred bidder missed several payment deadlines. This was the attempt that came closest to selling the ailing telecom firm, but Omen did not provide the necessary deposit.

Nitel's fixed lines have fallen to fewer than 100,000 from five times that number in 2001 and subscribers to its MTEL mobile unit have dropped to a few thousand from over 1 million.

Nigeria has over 100 million mobile subscribers. ($1 = 161.4000 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Felix Onuah; Editing by Tim Cocks and Anthony Barker)