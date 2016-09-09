ABUJA, Sept 9 Nigeria's telecoms regulator has
shut the offices of Nokia-Alcatel for operating in
Africa's largest economy without the necessary permit, the
watchdog said on Friday.
The Nigerian Communications Commission's (NCC) spokesman
Tony Ojobo said that the mobile telecoms equipment manufacturer
had failed to obtain the 2 million naira ($6,349) licence
required for the sale and installation of network equipment.
The head of Nokia's Nigerian operations said the company was
in talks with the NCC to secure the licence and that its offices
would reopen imminently.
Nokia-Alcatel had applied for the licence about three months
ago but had not completed the process, a separate NCC source
said, adding that the company had operated without the permit
for some time.
Nokia-Alcatel's office will be reopened after they comply,
he said.
($1 = 315.00 naira)
