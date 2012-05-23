LAGOS May 23 Nigeria's Oando said its pre-tax profit declined 15 percent to $32 million in the first three months to March, although revenues climbed to $1 billion, the energy firm said on Wednesday.

The oil exploration and trading firm attributed the fall in profits to lower margins on petrol sales. It said the company did not benefit from the 50 percent increase in petrol prices in Nigeria in January during the quarter, due to product scarcity.

Nigeria cut petrol subsidies in January. The government had initially planned to axe them completely, but was forced to partially reinstate them by a public outcry. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Tim Cocks)