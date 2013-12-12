* Obasanjo compares situation with brutal Abacha-rule
* Former leader says Jonathan promised not to seek 2nd term
* Presidency says claims are reckless and baseless
* Letter comes days after $50 bln oil scandal
(Adds ages of presidents, Obasanjo quote in par 4)
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Dec 12 One of Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan's predecessors and mentors has turned against him,
penning a scathing denunciation that could deepen division in
the ruling party and potentially embolden Jonathan's rivals.
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, once Jonathan's
principle sponsor, wrote in a letter that it would be "fatally
morally flawed" for Jonathan to seek re-election in 2015.
Obasanjo, 76, lays down a damning appraisal of 56-year-old
Jonathan's leadership, chiding him on his performance on
everything from corruption and insecurity to the economy, in the
18-page letter entitled "before it is too late". The letter was
seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The former president even likens the current situation to
the tenure of General Sani Abacha, whose five years of military
rule in the 1990s were marred by human rights abuses and the
looting of funds from Africa's biggest oil producer.
"Nigeria is bleeding and the haemorrhage must be stopped,"
Obasanjo says.
Open criticism from such a high-profile figure in the ruling
party may encourage politicians to defect to a newly-united
opposition and give greater confidence to potential rivals
considering standing against Jonathan for the party leadership.
The presidency responded by saying the comments by Obasanjo
were "reckless, baseless, unjustifiable and indecorous", adding
that the letter had been deliberately leaked to the media.
The potency of Obasanjo's criticisms and the public nature
of the spat add to a weight of embarrassment for Jonathan,
coming days after another leaked letter, this time from the
central bank, opened an investigation into missing oil funds.
Nigeria's Senate on Wednesday launched a probe into the
letter to Jonathan from the central bank, which said the
state-oil company NNPC failed to account for $50 billion of
revenue from 18-months of oil sales.
Africa's second-biggest economy and top oil exporter is
growing as an investment destination but reports of violence,
corruption and political instability often tarnish its image.
General Obasanjo, who was president for eight years until
2007, was a strong influence in bringing Jonathan to power but
their relationship has since soured.
The former president says Jonathan promised prior to his
election victory in 2011 that he wouldn't run again. Jonathan
has previously denied making such promises and he has not said
whether he will contest the 2015 elections.
RELIGION
Jonathan's assumed ambition to seek re-election is a thorny
issue in religiously-mixed Nigeria, where alternating the
presidency between the majority Christian south and the mostly
Muslim north has been considered an unwritten rule.
Jonathan, a southern Christian, was vice president and came
to power when President Umaru Yar'Adua, a northern Muslim, died
in May 2010, three years into his first term.
Jonathan's campaign in 2011 angered many northerners who
felt it was still their turn to rule for what would have been
Yar'Adua's second term. If Jonathan runs again in 2015 it could
create further animosity.
"It would be fatally morally flawed" to run in 2015,
Obasanjo, a Yoruba Christian from the southwest, said in his
letter. He advised Jonathan not to listen to "sycophantic"
advisers and to heed the warning signs in north Africa.
"When the consequences come, those who have wrongly advised
you will not be there to help carry the can. Egypt must teach
some lesson," he wrote, referring to a revolution and upheaval
there.
Obasanjo's own reputation was tarnished towards the end of
his presidency by attempts to make changes to the constitution,
which would have allowed him to run for a third term.
Jonathan has brushed off several corruption scandals and
personal attacks in the past but opposition is mounting.
Last month, several powerful governors defected from
Jonathan and Obasanjo's ruling People's Democratic Party and
joined the All Progressives Congress, a coalition opposition
formed in February which now poses the biggest threat to the PDP
since the end of military rule in 1999.
The PDP still controls a strong majority in the national
assembly and has the biggest power base and financial muscle.
Jonathan is also struggling to quell an insurgency from
Islamist sect Boko Haram in the north and rampant oil theft in
his home Niger Delta region, which is straining the economy.
Every Nigerian president has had to cope with insecurity,
governance and human rights problems, and each has been hit by
eye-popping corruption scandals. Obasanjo thinks the situation
is worse than ever; Jonathan says its on the way to recovery.
(Editing by Peter Graff)