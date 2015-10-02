ABUJA Oct 2 Nigeria's former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke was arrested in London on Friday, a source from Nigeria's presidency circle and another with links to her family said.

She was minister under former president Goodluck Jonathan until May 2015.

A police spokesman in London said he had no record of such an arrest. The National Crime Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Felix Onuah and Julia Payne, Additional reporting by UK newsroom; Editing by Janet Lawrence)