YENAGOA, Nigeria Feb 5 A Nigerian
militant group based in the oil-producing Niger Delta said on
Sunday it had attacked an oil pipeline owned by Italian firm Eni
where witnesses said there was a fire late on Saturday.
The statement sent to media said it was from the Movement
for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), formerly
Nigeria's main militant threat and responsible for years of
attacks on the oil industry until a 2009 amnesty.
Eni was not immediately available for comment but witnesses
said there was a fire on the company's Nembe-Brass pipeline.
The amnesty led thousands of militants to drop arms, join
training programmes and collect stipends. Security sources
believe the remaining gangs in the Niger Delta do not have the
capacity to do the damage seen in the past, which at its height
cut out more than a third of the OPEC-member's output.
Several false threats purporting to be from MEND have been
sent in the past and most of the recent damage caused to
Nigeria's oil infrastructure has been from gangs stealing oil,
rather than militant strikes.
"On Saturday the 4th of February at 1930hrs, fighters of the
Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (M.E.N.D)
attacked and destroyed the Agip (ENI) trunk line at brass in
Bayelsa State in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria," the email
said.
"This relatively insignificant attack is a reminder of our
presence in the creeks of the Niger Delta and a sign of things
to come."
